Saints prepare for playoffs vs. Vikings

With the nfl regular season - officially in the books, the- road- doesn't get any easier for the- 13-3 new orleans saints.- the saints now looking to get - past the first round of the - playoffs with a familiar playof- foe, the minnesota- vikings.- it was just two years ago when- the vikings crushed the - black-and-gold's super bowl - chances on a last second play - now known as the "minnesota - miracle."

- this time around, the saints ar- looking for revenge from- the superdome and a chance to - continue their hot-streak,- winning six of their last seven- games.- - "at the end of the day, ya know- what we - have has been steady and its- been strong and we've pushed- ourselves to be better- each and every year it's not- about them it's about us, it's- about our 53-man so it's- about us going forward.

We- fought to the best of our - abilities, made it to a - 13-3 season, now we have to dea- with whatever we have to deal - with.

We have - the vikings and we'll deal with- them accordingly as we set to - our gameplan.

- armstead: at the end of the day- this is what we got and we can- only control what - we can control.

We won our game- at the end to give ourselves a- chance and we had - - - - a chance to take the number one- seed and we didn't get it done,- so here we go."

- - - - the saints and vikings kickoff- from new orleans at 12-05 -