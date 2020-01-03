Fifth inmate killed in Mississippi this week

Another parchman inmate died this morning -- making this week's death toll in mississippi's prison's - 5.

Wtva's evan hensley joins us after speaking with a loved one of someone currently serving time in parchman.

That loved one shared with me how helpless she feels alongside all the others who are trying to learn if anything has happened to their loved ones... the death of another inmate this morning marks the 3rd in the mississippi penitentiary at parchman in the last 3 days... sunflower county coroner heather burton confirmed that 36 year old denorris howell was killed during a fight with his cellmate... this at around 3 this morning... burton originally looked to have been stabbed... but a recent examination showed he had died due to a neck injury... another inmate was also injured in this altercation... burton also identified an inmate that died yesterday... roosevelt holliman had been stabbed several times in what is being described as gang related riot... burton said that so many other inmates were hurt in the riot that they had to be transported to other hospitals outside of the prison... and on new years day... just after midnight a gang related riot had broken out killing 25 year old walter gates... burton says that gates had received several stab wounds... these three deaths has left family members who are desperately looking to hear about their loved ones wondering what is going on... and one loved one who wanted to be left unnamed shared with me how the last few days have been for those wanting to know what is taking place inside... "probably thousand of them, i have spoken to so many people about this in the last couple of days or maybe one or two out of five hundred have heard from their family members or heard about them.

And that is only if they are deceased and we know that there has been more then two deceased or hurt."

This woman says that it has been days since she has known the status of her loved on who is serving time in parchman... "new years eve night at about 10 oclock, i have called to see if he is alright.

Oh we will call you back and let you know, you should be able to look into a computer and say yes he is."

And all the feelings she is going through with the uncertainty of what is going on inside the penitentiary... "hurt confusion, injustice.

I've never seen anything like this in my life before."

"let the loved ones know at least that their loved ones are okay.

At this point we don't know if he is dead, alive, injured.

At this point we don't know anything."

"if he is fine, he is okay and he is well.

He is probably scared he is probably fighting for his life.

He is not a gang member or gang associated."

All other state prisons have been put on lockdown... we have also just learned that the mississippi department of public safety will be providing the department of correction with additional resources after all of these recent deaths... reporting for wtva 9 news i'm evan hensley back