The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues,

On Friday, the United Methodist church came up with a potential plan to split into two denominations, one that supports same sex marriage and gay clergy and another that does not.
United Methodist Church in U.S. to split denominations over gay marriage, LGBT clergy

The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Newsy



RSchillingNY

Richard Schilling RT @FrEdwardBeck: United Methodist Church Announces Plan to Split Over Same-Sex Marriage Traditionalist Methodist” denomination would cont… 3 minutes ago

TheSTLScoop

St. Louis News 'This is time for prayer' | United Methodist Church could split over same-sex marriages, LGBTQ clergy https://t.co/OsihRc8R3P 4 minutes ago

CircleReader

𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐰 𝐖𝐞𝐭𝐳𝐞𝐥 RT @GuthrieGF: If the United Methodist Church schism happens as planned in today’s announcement, the post-schism UMC could likely become th… 37 minutes ago

FOX_Chattanooga

FOX Chattanooga RT @SydEdwardsNews: "Somehow, it would be wonderful to create a place where we could all worship and focus and praise god and be united," B… 1 hour ago

SydEdwardsNews

Sydney Edwards "Somehow, it would be wonderful to create a place where we could all worship and focus and praise god and be united… https://t.co/eudWMa8dWq 1 hour ago

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @tobiasjrod: The United Methodist Church could be heading for a split over a tense fight about LGBTQ inclusion. Tune into @ABC7News at 1… 2 hours ago

tobiasjrod

Tobias Rodriguez The United Methodist Church could be heading for a split over a tense fight about LGBTQ inclusion. Tune into… https://t.co/FDgMVNicdQ 3 hours ago

lorisizemore

Lori Sizemore @kozmickid Not All That United Methodist Church? Right Side of History/Wrong Side of History Methodist Church? I could do this all day. 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local pastor responds to Methodist Church’s separation plan [Video]Local pastor responds to Methodist Church’s separation plan

On the heels of the United Methodist Church’s announcement of a separation plan for anti-LGBTQ congregations, Church of the Resurrection Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton said the largest Methodist..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:44Published

United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion [Video]United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion

Key leaders within the United Methodist Church have announced a new agreement. The agreement outlines how The U.S.'s third-largest religious denomination will split over LGBTQ inclusion. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

