The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues,
On Friday, the United Methodist church came up with a potential plan to split into two denominations, one that supports same sex marriage and gay clergy and another that does not.
The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials...
Local pastor responds to Methodist Church’s separation plan
On the heels of the United Methodist Church’s announcement of a separation plan for anti-LGBTQ congregations, Church of the Resurrection Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton said the largest Methodist..
United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion
Key leaders within the United Methodist Church have announced a new agreement.
The agreement outlines how The U.S.'s third-largest religious denomination will split over LGBTQ inclusion.
The..
