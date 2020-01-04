High school hoops Friday

Two talented teams in howard and tyner.

Both clubs are 4-0 in district play.

Big showdown like this deserves it's own d-j.

Fans were into this rivalry.

How bout this for the game's first basket.

Chris hall junior the spin, and he sticks the lay-up.

Defense a key part of tonight's match-up.

Amarion dillard intercepts this pass.

And he's got a take-away break-away lay-up.

Howard's calvin james takes off for the leaner at the foul line, and he gets it to go.

On the baseline, dillard anticipates the defense, and goes reverse lay-up on the hustlin' tigers.

Speaking of defense, the rams kobe smith with the no sir block.

Tyner celebrates a tough, 65-62 victory.

We had another district rivalry as boyd buchanan faced chattanooga christian.

Chargers nick eng with a top of the key three.

Less than 20 seconds before the half, and the bucs jacob oliver hits the three.

Boyd was up 17-16 at halftime.

Third quarter, and caden johnson finds ian johnson behind the defense for the lay-up.

More unselfish play from the bucs as eli evans spots caden johnson for the lay-in.

Bucs are a winner tonight, posting a 49-41 victory.

Signal mountain girls faced red bank in the semi's of the best of preps tournament.

First quarter winding down, and olivia koontz scores to make it 13-11 eagles.

The lions savannah washington is a baller.

Going behind her back in traffic for the lay-up.

That's worth a second look.

Pretty much leave the defense in the dust when you can do that.

Moments later and washington will cook this pass to arteya scott for the bucket.

But red bank falls in overtime.

Signal mountain wins 46-41.

To college football, where