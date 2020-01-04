Sports Overtime: Hockey and basketball highlights from Friday

Welcome to the first sports overtime of 2020.

Let's jump right in to the highlights.

Mayo playing host to northfeld in conference play.

Second half á mason madsen busts the three off the left wing.

And if you give him time to shoot á he's going to drain it á here's another from top of the key.

This time it's his twin brother gabe á he miss fires initially á but the ball is kicked out to him off the rebound and he knocks down the fade away three.

And mayo dominates northfield 85 to 53.

A big matchup in the top of iowa conference between osage and west fork.

In the first quarter á jarett scharper passes the ball off to thor maakestad á gets the first points.

Warhawks quick to match thanks to this pass from kayden ames off to jakob washington.

West fork would run with the lead á but the green devils would chip away at it á taking it á though warhawks would not let that out of sight.

Final score tonight á warhawks remain undefeated á 54 to 47.///s moving over to girl's hoops blooming prairie is the fifth ranked team in all of class a, they're on the road taking on the triton cobras.

Start of the second half the awesome blossoms would start off hot as maggie bruns from the top of the key nails the three pointer... bp has the lead.

Cobras would make a run though, kendra petersohn wrestles through two defenders to get the bucket and the foul..

She would connect on the and one.

Back to bp it's julia worke from the free throw line and the senior knocks down the jumper.

Blossoms would play a tough game, check this out the spin and the right handed floater by bobbie bruns as blooming and another big matchup beteween albert lea and kasson.

First half á jace bigelow to the rack á scores it á and gets the andá one.

Then the tigers' koby hendrickson with the spin move á he also gets the andá one.

Then the komets start looking to the outside á tyler wohlfiel busts the trifecta.

The first half ends like this á camden holecek with the buzzerbeater.

They'd do it again at the end of the game to win 63 to 61./// stick around á we're only halfway done.

We've still got highlights from the north iowa bulls debut in their new arena á and more á after the break.///