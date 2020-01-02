Eye On Entertainment: Grammy-Nominated Rapper Arrested In Miami now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:20s - Published Eye On Entertainment: Grammy-Nominated Rapper Arrested In Miami Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was behind bars Friday night in Miami after being arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jessie Spencer Eye On Entertainment: Grammy-Nominated Rapper Arrested In Miami https://t.co/1QWCL5TEao via @YouTube 2 minutes ago yuuji RT @CNN: Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested Thursday in Miami for allegedly attacking a music promoter over payment for a performa… 32 minutes ago CuomoCorruption RT @NBCNewYork: Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge in Miami after arguing with a music promoter over payment f… 45 minutes ago NBC New York Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge in Miami after arguing with a music promoter over p… https://t.co/HbpM4n6Wrk 47 minutes ago FOX Illinois Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge in Miami on Thursday night and is being held on an… https://t.co/rPz2v96hU0 2 hours ago