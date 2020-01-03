010320 11 PM

C1 3 trump: let this be a warning to terrorists, the president praises the attack killing an iranian general...as cities across the u-s brace for possible retaliation.

Plus...a horrifying case of animal abuse in floyd county.

The suspect...isn't a stranger to state police.

And... rain changing over to snow this weekend good evenining and welcome in, i'm tom kenny.

And, i'm veronica jean seltzer.

The u-s braces for reprisals from iran after an american air strike killed that country's top military commander.

In anticipation of what could come...the pentagon is sending more troops to the middle east.

Meredith wood brings you the latest in our top story at 11.

Mayor bill de blasio, new york city: "we are now potentially facing a threat that's different and greater than anything we have faced previously."

New york city is on high-alert..

Along with many other major cities across america... after iran vowed harsh revenge against the united states..

For killing their top military leader in a drone strike in iraq..

U.s. law enforcement and homeland security say there's no known credible threats on american soil at this time..

But echo the sentiments of portland, oregon's police department..

Who said in a statement: "officers routinely provide extra patrols with the intent to reassure community members during times of unrest around the world.

This could be considered one of those times."

Now, the department of homeland security is considering elevating the terrorism level threat..

A senior d-h-s official says counter terror experts are already on the lookout for retaliatory attacks..

And are warning americans of cyber attack risks, among other possible threats..

When it comes to attacks on americans..

President trump is sending out a warning... pres.

Donald trump: "let this be a warning to terrorists, if you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our citizens.

Americans have many blessings, but perhaps the greatest among them is the blessing of being protected by the most exceptional and virtuous military on the face of god's earth."

I'm meredith wood reporting ### there is an unspeakable animal abuse case in floyd county.

C1 3 state police say 38-year-old jonathan watkins is accused of killing his neighbor's dogs and 'skinning' them.

We must warn you...the details are graphic.

Here's abc 36's christy bollinger.

It was december 23rd..

When state troopers responded to a complaint in the david community of floyd county.

The caller told them his neighbor..

Jonathan watkins, had killed his two dogs, skinned them, and had the skins and carcuses hanging off his front porch.

"apparently he made a statement that he was making a fur coat out of the dogs' hides."

State police say watkins admitted in graphic detail to killing his neighbors' dogs...saying he stabbed them in the heart and threw the carcasses over the hill when he was done skinning them.

Investigators say they found two skinned carcasses.

"he does have a criminal history here in floyd county for several different things."

I looked into his lengthy criminal history... his rap sheet is five pages long... charges ranging from assault to murder of a police officer...who was his stepfather... albert bloomfield...a magoffin county deputy jailer.

That case was eventually dismissed after a psychiatric evaluation.

In this case...watkins is charged with dog torture and tampering with physical evidence.

He's being held without bond pending a psychiatric evaluation.

Christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

A man now faces a murder charge for a deadly shooting in laurel county.

Charges were upgraded against 44-year-old douglas bailey.

Bailey is accused in the death of 28- year-old michael bailey.... who deputies say was shot in the chest with a pistol sunday.

He later died at the hospital.

A west virginia man pleads guilty to a triple murder in kentucky to avoid a potential death penalty.

Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty against 28- year-old lance ward.

His case was scheduled to go before a grand jury in march.

Rather than go to trial and face a possible death penalty... court officials say ward pleaded guilty to the 20-18 murders of amber lockard, micah sammons and derek james.

The three were found shot at an abandoned strip mine near the pike- martin county line.

The sister of lexington's 29th and final homicide victim of 2019 speaks out after the arrest of two teenagers in connection to her brother's death.

He was a veteran investigators say was killed during an argument...his body dumped in another county.

Police say 18 year old anthony asay is charged with murder and tampering with evidence and his roommate...19 year old dillon stewart...is charged with tampering with evidence.

More now from abc 36's alexus larson.

"according to the arrest warrant, there was a homicide that happened on december 29th but it says it was a couple days later lexington police received a call from a person saying they had information about someone who was dead.

The caller said it happened at an apartment on augusta court and said the person who was dead, went by don."

"we always called him don or donny when he was growing up."

When police got to the scene... the arrest warrant says there was no one in the apartment... only signs leading them to believe something suspicious happened.

"he was not a fighter.

He was not one to start trouble."

A witness told investigators that anthony asay and the victim, don foster were arguing.

They say asay used a heavy metal pole to hit and kill foster.

"these people are evil.

What kind of person could be this evil."

The arrest warrant says another person in the apartment named dillion stewart.

He told investigators a similar story...that he heard asay assaulting foster.

The arrest warrant says stewart admitted to helping get rid of the body.

"for his body to be rolled up in carpet and dumped in the woods like a bag of trash, nobody deserves to die that way, nobody."

Foster's sister says he served in the army for about six years.

She says he was kind-hearted and often texted her, his siblings, and mother saying he loved them and was proud to be their brother and son.

"he just loved to talk to people, and make people laugh, he was a kind soul."

Reporting in lexington, alexus larson, abc36 news.

On saturday, the grind of s-e-c play begins for the basketball cats.

First up missouri at rupp.

Tip for that set for 2 on s-e-c network.

The tigers come in to rupp 8 and 4.

They don't really have any good wins, but they do have bad loss.

To charleston southern at home, but these days...show me a power 5 basketball team who doesn't have an ugly loss.

The good thing for the tigers, cats and just about everyone is all that is behind them.

It's a new season now.

U-k assistant coach tony barbee and the rest of the staff has been trying to get that acorss to the players.

For nick richards, coach barbee is preaching consistency.

C1 3 more on that plus a little high school hoops action later in sports.

Tom and v-j back to you.

This week's rain will turn into some weekend snow...find out when and if there will be enough to cause any problems....next.

And later, is the nick richards solid blue fans have seen of late...here to stay?

A woman is a c1 3 working to help in lexington.

We'll have the details on that.

And, a warning about how you should write the year 20-20 on documents...you need to see this story so you don't get taken.

When i went to aspen dental they asked me "what's wrong?", i go "i had rotting teeth in my mouth.

"my fiancé hadn't seen me smile in ten years.

"i have a child on the way here in the next five months... "i would like to be able to smile in his first picture when he's born."

They said "we can do that."

If i would've known that i was gonna be fifty times happier with dentures i would've fixed it before.

At aspen dental, we're all about yes.

Like yes dentures start at $399 per arch.

And yes to a 90-day denture money back guarantee.

Don't wait, book at aspendental.com or call today.

C1 3 lexington is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the organization.

According to court documents... patricia mills stole more than 61- thousand dollars from the early learning center at the salvation army.

Mills was the center's director.

Police say she collected cash tuition payments instead of depositing them into the salvation army accounts.

A familiar name in lexington is now part of governor andy beshear's administration as the governor continues to add to his team..

L3: abc 36 news white former lexington police chief joins gov.

Beshear's team ronnie bastin named justi ... among them... former lexington police chief ronnie bastin who was named the justice and public safety cabinet deputy secretary.

He's a former police chief, commissioner of public safety and mayoral candidate in lexington.

Ots image:right real id for fayette county real id license.jpg if you live in fayette county... you can now get a voluntary travel i-d...which meets federal 'real i-d' requirements.

The state will begin issuing the licenses to people who live in fayette county at the regional driver licensing office in frankfort.

Remember...in october...current driver's licenses and identification cards will no longer be accepted to board domestic flights or get into restricted federal buildings or onto military bases.

There is a warning tonight for everyone in this new year.

Don't abbreviate the year 20-20.

If you do...it could open you up to fraud.

Security experts say dating documents or checks with "20" makes it easy for scammers to change the date.

For example, someone could alter your "20" to..

20-19 --- and then claim you're late on payments or not meeting an obligation.

Officials advise writing out the full year --- 20-20.

We'll look at the typical ups and downs for coach cal's freshmen...coming up later in sports.

Up next...call it divine intervention as a catholic priest answers the prayers of a grieving sheriff's office in central kentucky.

A priest in richmond plans to c1 3 sheriff's office after its beloved police dog died in a car crash tuesday afternoon.

Abc 36's carmen lofton talked to father jim sichko about why he wanted to help.

Sichko: " i think we're all called to be kind..it costs nothing to be kind to be honest with you."

A lesson of kindness born from tragedy..

These photos show the crash that killed police dog niki... shown here with her partner, captain casey mccoy of the boyle county sheriff's office.

Mccoy was hurt in the crash tuesday with a truck at this intersection.

Sichko: "first responders including k-9's put their lives on the line for us every single day..24/7..."

Father jim sichko says when he heard about what happened he felt compelled to help..

Sichko: "they're in need so i decided to just instantaneously help them.."

Sichko's dog whining a dog lover himself--father sichko says he understands how difficult it can be to lose a special companion... that's why he says he's buying the office a new dog to join the team..

Sichko: " i thought that this could bring them a little hope a little glimmer a sense of peace...even in the midst of their sorrow.."

It's a big gesture...police dogs can cost more than 8-thousand dollars...according to k-9 training organizations.

That training...by the way...can me more than 12,000.

Father sichko hopes his gift will spark an act of kindness in others.

Sichko: "we all can do something..not necessarily purchase a k-9...we all can do something for those who serve us."

His message to the sherriff's office...remember with death comes new life... in richmond, carmen lofton...abc 36 news.

Father sichko says the department was surprised by his generosity and certainly grateful.

He plans to buy the new puppy when deputies are ready to pick it out.

He also says he'll cover a year's worth of the puppy's vet fees.

There were some good high school basketball games in the area tonight...we'll show you the some of the best.

And, the u-k coaches talk about nick richards' improvement this season...now the focus is on 'consistency.'

C1 3 a huge piece of the kentucky basketball team.

Against louisville, richards had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

8 of those points in overtime.

The one caveat to playing so well though?

The u-k coaching staff knows he can do it so now...they want to see it all the time.

Let's be honest, the man solid blue fans c1 3 saw against louisville is not one they've seen often.

Richards was playing like a man possesed.

What happened?

Did he come out preparing to play like a different person?

Growing pains at kentucky for a freshman is just part of the process, but that doesn't mean you're ready c1 3 for it when it happens.

Against louisville, freshman kahlil whitney only played two minutes.

After the game, coach cal said it wasn't the game for him, but he'd be fine.

Tyrese maxey is on the other end of the spectrum...he's shining and he did give whitney some advice.

Some good and bad news for the kentucky football program.

C1 3 good news first...landon young announcing he will return for his last year of eligibility.

The former lafayette star one of the anchors of the "big blue wall."

Now the bad...i have confirmed with a u-k athletics spokesperson..defe nsive line coach derrick leblanc is headed to arkansas for the same position with the razorbacks.

Leblanc has been with kentucky since 2017.

To the high school hardwood.

Ladies first...lafayette hosting eastern.

Eastern's marissa gasaway scores plus the foul.

Part of a 7 oh run the lady eagles used to get back in the game.

Lafayette coming right back.

Anaya brown hits lauren walton in transition.

She sinks the three.

Walton not done.

Nearly identical play.

Walton again knows down the trey.

She had a game-high 16.

Lady generals hold on barely...lafayette wins 47 to 46.

Let's head across town.

Douglass hosting west jess.

Blake wiley pulls up from the top of the key.

Count it!

Colts building a lead.

Douglass would answer right back.

B-p price drives and scores.

Cuts in to west jess' lead.

This one back and forth.

In transition katherine reed for three.

Good!

Here come the broncos allison wallace from the perimeter.

Three is good.

West jess wins 50 to 40.

To the boys.

West jess boys also in town...over taking on l-c-a.

Jackson green picks off the pass.

He's off and running.

Has to work for it though.

Two of his 14 points.

L-c-a's tanner walton drives...the shot is good.

Walton a big piece of the eagles tonight.

Colts answer.

Nate breeden from deeeeep.

Count it!

3 of his 14.

Walton with an answer.

Catches it in mid air and sinks it.

He led the eagles with 24.

Not enough though.

West jess wins big...74 to 46 over l- c-a.

Douglass hosting tates creek.

Josh dutoit fires one to amari taylor.

He knocks down the jumper from the free throw line.

Commodores get the turnover and are off in transition.

Dutoit gets the pass throws it up and in!

And one!

Tates creek on a nice little run.

Broncos trying to answer.

Defender tries to throw it off another player...misses.

Tyson barrett there to corral it and score.

Broncos not going away.

Dashawn jackson drives...scores plus the foul.

Commodores win 77 to 61.

Broncos lose their third straight, creek wins their fourth straight.

Humorous, informative sports banter.

C1 3 final weather with tom anchors ad-lib goodbyes >> dicky: from hollywood it's "jimmy