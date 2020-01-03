Global  

Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
President Trump ordered an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani drawing a vow of "crushing revenge" from Iran.

The State Department told Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately, and U.S. troops in the region are on high alert.
