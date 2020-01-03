Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:24s - Published Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader President Trump ordered an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani drawing a vow of "crushing revenge" from Iran. The State Department told Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately, and U.S. troops in the region are on high alert.

