Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia

The attack comes one day after the US launched a strike that killed top Iranian general Gen.

Qassem Soleimani.
Iraq airstrike targets Iran-backed militia: official


Chicago S-T - Published

Iraq official says air strike targets Iran-backed militia

The official said the identity of those killed was not immediately known
Hindu - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5 [Video]Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5

An Iraqi official says an airstrike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

