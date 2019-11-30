La Salle Lancers start 8-0 for the first time since 2012 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 00:34s - Published La Salle Lancers start 8-0 for the first time since 2012 The undefeated La Salle varsity basketball team routinely held 7 a.m. Practices at Bill Cady Court over Christmas break. Players and coaches didn't complain. They embraced the opportunity, and the results were evident as they entered a new year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend La Salle Lancers start 8-0 for the first time since 2012 UNDEFEATED LASALLE HOSTINGWALNUT HILLS. EAGLES HELDTHEIR OWN EARLY... OWEN MURRAYIN THE CORNER FOR THREE...12-11 AFTER ONE.LANCER COACHPAT GOEDDE (GO-DEE) TRYING TOFIRE UP HIS TEAM.IT WORKED...JEFFREY QUEEN JR... CORNER3... SPLASHER.A LITTLELATER... LANCERS ON THEBREAK... DEREK EDDINGS WITHTHE LAY-IN... GOING THEIR WAYNOW.BACK TO QUEEN... DOINGKING THINGS... ANOTHER THREEIS WET... LASALLE WINS65-51... 8-0 FOR THE FIRSTTIME SINCE 2012.





