La Salle Lancers start 8-0 for the first time since 2012

La Salle Lancers start 8-0 for the first time since 2012

La Salle Lancers start 8-0 for the first time since 2012

The undefeated La Salle varsity basketball team routinely held 7 a.m.

Practices at Bill Cady Court over Christmas break.

Players and coaches didn't complain.

They embraced the opportunity, and the results were evident as they entered a new year.
La Salle Lancers start 8-0 for the first time since 2012

UNDEFEATED LASALLE HOSTINGWALNUT HILLS.

EAGLES HELDTHEIR OWN EARLY... OWEN MURRAYIN THE CORNER FOR THREE...12-11 AFTER ONE.LANCER COACHPAT GOEDDE (GO-DEE) TRYING TOFIRE UP HIS TEAM.IT WORKED...JEFFREY QUEEN JR... CORNER3... SPLASHER.A LITTLELATER... LANCERS ON THEBREAK... DEREK EDDINGS WITHTHE LAY-IN... GOING THEIR WAYNOW.BACK TO QUEEN... DOINGKING THINGS... ANOTHER THREEIS WET... LASALLE WINS65-51... 8-0 FOR THE FIRSTTIME SINCE 2012.




