Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Parchman Fight

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Parchman Fight

Parchman Fight

A fifth inmate dies in a Mississippi prison, as clashes between prisoners continue.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Parchman Fight

A mississippi prison, as clashes between prisoners continue// sunflower county coroner heather burton tells the associated press that 36-year-old dennoris howell was stabbed to death early this morning at the mississippi state penitentiary at parchman// howell is the fifth inmate to be killed by another inmate since sunday, and the third at parchman// another inmate was stabbed in the incident this morning and taken to a memphis hospital// many viewers have reached out to us here at w-c-b-i concerned about loved ones inside the facility// in coming days you'll be hearing from some of those// as of this hour, despite several requests to m-d- o-c, have not heard from them// a state mandated



Recent related news from verified sources

Mississippi inmate killed during prison fight amid lockdown

PARCHMAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate died and several others were injured in a fight Tuesday...
Seattle Times - Published

Fifth inmate killed in more violence in Mississippi prisons

A fifth inmate has died violently in a Mississippi prison, as clashes between prisoners continue....
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Another Mississippi inmate killed in prison fight [Video]Another Mississippi inmate killed in prison fight

Another Mississippi inmate killed in prison fight

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:56Published

One inmate dead, others injured during riot at Parchman [Video]One inmate dead, others injured during riot at Parchman

One inmate is dead and multiple others were injured during a Thursday riot at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.