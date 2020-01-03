Global  

Deepika Padukone Laxmi Agarwal BACK TO BACK Emotional Moments | Chhapaak Title Song Launch UNCUT

Deepika Padukone Laxmi Agarwal BACK TO BACK Emotional Moments | Chhapaak Title Song Launch UNCUT

Deepika Padukone Laxmi Agarwal BACK TO BACK Emotional Moments | Chhapaak Title Song Launch UNCUT

Have a look at all the emotional moments of Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal from the song launch of the movie Chhapaak.
Chhapaak title song: Arijit Singh and Gulzar weave magic with their music featuring Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak title track: As a viewer, our heart aches to just witness the story of Laxmi Agarwal. And it...
Bollywood Life - Published

Meghna Gulzar: Was waiting for a suitable occasion to bring Deepika, Laxmi together

Meghna Gulzar: Was waiting for a suitable occasion to bring Deepika, Laxmi togetherOver the past year, Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar have dedicatedly worked towards...
Mid-Day - Published


chronicsideeye

[Redacted] RT @deepikaddicts: Deepika Padukone takes up the walk challenge ft. Laxmi Agarwal, and several other popular TikTok India users. #Chhapaak… 36 seconds ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Deepika Padukone joins TikTok. Here's where to find her! @deepikapadukone #Chhapaak #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/GHx6XmqYTI 3 minutes ago

Barca_Makh

ßarça_ Makh⚽️🇦🇷🇮🇳 RT @iSRKianMohabbat: Emotional Deepika Padukone consoles a sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at Chhapaak song launch. Watch video https://t.co/Df0eDk48… 12 minutes ago

deepikaddicts

Deepika Addicts Deepika Padukone takes up the walk challenge ft. Laxmi Agarwal, and several other popular TikTok India users.… https://t.co/49uEYGH0cR 13 minutes ago

idurveshjadhav

DURVAAAA 🌿 RT @DeepiKA_movies: Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal and Vikrant Massey to visit Lucknow tomorrow to celebrate @deepikapaduko… 14 minutes ago

rishh008

Rishyl Fernendes RT @pinkvilla: Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal get emotional during the song launch of #Chhapaak @deepikapadukone @TheLaxmiAgarwal #Ch… 16 minutes ago

ClubDeepikaP

ClubDeepikaP RT @DeepikaPFC: Check out Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal having some masti in their new #TikTok video!❤ #DeepikaOnTikTok https://t.co/… 22 minutes ago

SURJITHKS1

SURJITH KS RT @Chrissuccess: Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal at #Chhapaak title track launch. https://t.co/KjOFLvrOSw 24 minutes ago


Ranbir PROTECTS Alia, Deepika CRYING With Laxmi, Siddhant INSULTS Ananya | Top 10 News [Video]Ranbir PROTECTS Alia, Deepika CRYING With Laxmi, Siddhant INSULTS Ananya | Top 10 News

Deepika Padukone,Laxmi Agarwal gets emotional during the song launch of Chhapaak, Siddhant Chaturvedi has this epic reaction for Ananya Panday's nepotism comment and many more are the top 10 news.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:58Published

Deepika Padukone FUNNY Reaction On Ranveer Singh Investing In Chhapaak Title Song Launch [Video]Deepika Padukone FUNNY Reaction On Ranveer Singh Investing In Chhapaak Title Song Launch

During the song launch of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone made fun of Ranveer Singh. Watch the video to see what she has to say.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:39Published

