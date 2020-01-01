Global  

NHTSA Investigating Fatal Gardena Tesla Accident

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking to a fatal crash in Gardena after a Tesla Model S left a freeway in California, ran a red light and struck a Honda Civic, killing two.
