Donativo para reconstruir Puente

Donativo para reconstruir Puente

Donativo para reconstruir Puente

Los contratistas SPSG donó $200 mil dólares para la reconstrucción del puente Honeyrun Convered Bridge.
Donativo para reconstruir Puente

Grupo de contratistas que removieron escombros de paradise luego del incendio camp hicieron un donativo para ayudar a reconstruir el puente honey run covered bridge.

"spsg partners" dono ás de 200 mil ólares a la asociacón del puente.

El costo total de la construccón del proyecto se estima que sea dos millones 700 mil ólares.

El grupo dice que si se juntan suficientes fondos la construccón




