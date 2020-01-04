Traci Lynn Cowan “GBK’s Pre-Golden Globes 2020 Celebrity Gift Lounge” Red Carpet

Http://www.maximotv.com || Exclusive broll footage in 4K: Traci Lynn Cowan on the red carpet at the GBK Productions Pre-Golden Globe Awards Celebrity Gifting Lounge held at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, California USA on January 3, 2020 || "This video without logo/watermark is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use" || ©MaximoTV