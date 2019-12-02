Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Burned property problems

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Burned property problems

Burned property problems

People on the ridge say they're fed up with illegal dumping and looting on their burned properties.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Burned property problems

People on the ridge say they're fed up with people dumping and*eve* looting on their burned properties.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez looks into what's being done about it.

Kristian ll intro: george gold lost his home in magalia during the camp fire and now he's dealing with illegal dumping on his property.

Picking up enough trash to fill more than 18 bags!

Its not the only problem george gold has had to deal with.

His shed--the only thing left standing.

Gold says he's been targeted by looters*6 times* george gold/camp fire survivor: the problem is that we survivors, you can look at all the stuff you want, but for me, it's one insult, one setback, one depressing event after another, it's just depressing.... i took gold's concerns to deputy steve bertagna with the butte county sheriff's office-- he says a minimum of two deputies cover magalia 24 hours a day... he says...when they are made aware of particular problem areas...they beef up patrols.

Now that they are aware of thi* issue on ishy drive--they plan on keeping an eye on it.

They also found a name in the trash and are attempting to locate that individual to see what role--if any--they played in the crime.

As of right now he is still not sure if he will rebuild in magalia.

Reporting in magalia kristian lopez action news now, coverage you can count on.

### gold says due to the crime-- he plans on installing security cameras on his property..

A




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police undertake a forensic investigation of a property believed be linked to terror attacker Usman Khan [Video]Police undertake a forensic investigation of a property believed be linked to terror attacker Usman Khan

A blue forensic tent and two blue screens were in front of Usman Khan's home in Wolverhampton Road in Stafford this weekend (Sat).A cordon is also across the front of the red brick block which has been..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.