Burned property problems

People on the ridge say they're fed up with people dumping and*eve* looting on their burned properties.

george gold lost his home in magalia during the camp fire and now he's dealing with illegal dumping on his property.

Picking up enough trash to fill more than 18 bags!

Its not the only problem george gold has had to deal with.

His shed--the only thing left standing.

Gold says he's been targeted by looters*6 times* george gold/camp fire survivor: the problem is that we survivors, you can look at all the stuff you want, but for me, it's one insult, one setback, one depressing event after another, it's just depressing.... i took gold's concerns to deputy steve bertagna with the butte county sheriff's office-- he says a minimum of two deputies cover magalia 24 hours a day... he says...when they are made aware of particular problem areas...they beef up patrols.

Now that they are aware of thi* issue on ishy drive--they plan on keeping an eye on it.

They also found a name in the trash and are attempting to locate that individual to see what role--if any--they played in the crime.

As of right now he is still not sure if he will rebuild in magalia.

### gold says due to the crime-- he plans on installing security cameras on his property..

