Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged, as they revealed on social media they took their romance to the next level in secret back in November.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nikki Bella Is Engaged to Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella is engaged to the man of her dreams! The Total Bellas star revealed she is engaged to her...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comFOXNews.comFOX SportsUSATODAY.com


Celebrate Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Engagement By Taking a Look at Their Sweetest Pics!

Congratulations, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev! As E! readers surely saw, the Total Bellas star...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

news0us

News Zero Nikki Bella is engaged to her former 'Dancing With The Stars' partner Artem Chigvintsev 7 seconds ago

shona_musica

Shona RT @WWE: CONGRATULATIONS, NIKKI @BellaTwins!!! 💍 https://t.co/skX4eV11Gy 53 seconds ago

Sasudik96

Sasudik RT @people: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Engaged — and Have Been for Two Months! https://t.co/CWdys2hMQB 2 minutes ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin John Cena and Nikki Bella were together for six years before calling off their engagement in July 2018. Since, the… https://t.co/QLRByvhj78 3 minutes ago

GurvinderHari6

Gurvinder Hari RT @enews: Nikki Bella recently revealed she accepted Artem Chigvintsev's proposal in November during the couple's trip to France. 💕 https… 6 minutes ago

TimelessModel

Timeless Model Management Nikki Bella’s Stunning Engagement Ring From Artem Chigvintsev Could Be Worth $40K, Expert Says https://t.co/nmjz50HGnS 7 minutes ago

2tie18

VILANDI RT @enews: Celebrate Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Engagement By Taking a Look at Their Sweetest Pics! https://t.co/RVJwnpIXbo 10 minutes ago

softsliv

𝗄𝗂𝗆𝗂 RT @PopCrave: Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev who just got engaged! 💍 https://t.co/SeRZAm3CS8 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nikki Bella wants kids 'in the future' [Video]Nikki Bella wants kids 'in the future'

Nikki Bella wants to be a mother "in the future", but has taken steps to freeze her eggs as she isn't sure "how soon" she wants to start her family.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published

Nikki Bella Is Learning Russian [Video]Nikki Bella Is Learning Russian

Getting knowledge from Artem Chigvintsev's parents.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.