Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Security cam captures moment biker slams into barrier at level crossing

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Security cam captures moment biker slams into barrier at level crossing

Security cam captures moment biker slams into barrier at level crossing

A security camera has captured the moment a biker slammed into the barrier at a level crossing in western India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Security cam captures moment biker slams into barrier at level crossing

A security camera has captured the moment a biker slammed into the barrier at a level crossing in western India.

In the clip, which was filmed at the railway crossing in Udvada near Valsad on January 2, the unidentified rider tries to sneak beneath the descending boom barrier but smashes straight into it and falls to the ground.

He was not injured in the incident, according to a railway official who also urged commuters to be patient at level crossings.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.