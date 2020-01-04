Security cam captures moment biker slams into barrier at level crossing

A security camera has captured the moment a biker slammed into the barrier at a level crossing in western India.

In the clip, which was filmed at the railway crossing in Udvada near Valsad on January 2, the unidentified rider tries to sneak beneath the descending boom barrier but smashes straight into it and falls to the ground.

He was not injured in the incident, according to a railway official who also urged commuters to be patient at level crossings.