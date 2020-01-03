Global  

Donald Trump asserts airstrike on Soleimani was not an act of war | OneIndia News

US President Donald Trump asserts that the airstrike that eliminated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was an act to stop war and that the US did not seek a regime change in Iran.

He, however, warned that the US would take action if American lives are threatened and that this applies in particular to Iran.
