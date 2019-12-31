Global  

Drought continues in fire-stricken Australia

While fires rage at tourist resorts and smoke covers the land, farmers in New South Wales are still suffering the effects of the ongoing drought.
Years of low rainfall have dried up rivers, dams and boreholes on the usually verdant sheep farms. Meanwhile, some tourists enjoy spectacular views in the Blue Mountains, views which include plumes of smoke on the horizon from the latest bushfire outbreak



