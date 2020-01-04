ROUNDBALL WRAP: LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS - FRIDAY, JANUARY 3, 2019

First quarter, grants pass down early.

4 nothin.

Aiden grady drives through and connects on the layup.

6 nothin westview.

=== moments later, morgan law takes things into his own hands.

Floater alert.

Friendly bounce.

12-1 westview.

=== 7 seconds left in the 1st quarter.

Cade ealy.

Throws the rock.

Bank shot.

And 1.

Direct deposit.

He flexes after the shot.

Makes the free throw.

4 point play.

=== 2nd quarter now.

Cavemen only down by 2.

Chase coyle.

The quarterback.

Shows off the size and gets the bucket down in the painted area.

17 all.

==== still in the 2nd, cavemen only down by one.

Keinan keenan alderson puts up the rainbow.

He knew it was good as soon as it left his hands.

Cavemen lead by two.

=== the third quarter is where westview took over though.

Zach coalson drops the 3 to put westview up by 15.

(hard final) a dominating 3rd quarter helps westview get away from grants pass.

65 to 55 the final.

(topic key) nate bittle was recognized before the game for scoring his 1,000-th career point over the weekend.

===== so naturally he scored tonight's first points.

A head above every defender and he slams one down to open up tonight's scoring.

The six-11 junior with authority.

===== but bittle can't have all the fun.

He hits hunter chubb on the fast break off a steal and the six-1 junior puts his hand in the rim with another big dunk for the comets.

===== time out called and maybe they're saying "try scoring without dunking."

===== challenge accepted says bittle.

Pulls up from outside the arc and drains the three ball.

Seven-two, comets lead.

===== ok, more dunks.

Pass stolen by jayden vranes.

He takes it down the court and... alley oop!

Two.

Hand.

Slam.

Kruger edwards.

Boom.

Crater scoring at will tonight.

It's 13 to two in the first.

===== start the buses chants come from the crater student section in the fourth.

It's 56 to 32 crater.

(hard final) another dominant crater win at home tonight for the comets.

Crater wins it 72 to 39.

(topic key) eagle point boys vs churchill.

Good ball movement for churchill.

Morgan is wide open for the three.

He misses.

But dyland carson cleans it up, and gets the bucket.

=== moments later, samaje morgan pushing the tempo for the lancers.

Whoop!

The old school rondo behind the head pass.

Easy layup after that.

=== two minutes left in the first.

Chruchill trying to build the lead.

But alex smith.

No relation to the nfl quarterback, takes the steal and pushes for the layup.

15 to 4, churchill.

=== the eagles pushing the pace.

Pushing the tempo like it is band practice.

And how about the triple to go along with it.

Wide open for the corner three.

Cash money.

Eagles still down by double digits.

=== second quarter now, churchill continuing to throw the gap wide open.

Kaelan o'neil drives to the basket.

Kick-out.

Triple.

Easy.

==== (hard final) bad day for the eagles.

Good day for churchill.

The lancers win this one 97 to 34.

(topic key) north valley hosting brookings-harbor in the knights holiday tournament.

Bruins opened up the scoring.

===== second quarter.

Knights lead by one.

Ole schnuerer drives and hits a floater to extend the north valley lead.

18-15 knights.

===== passed out of a trap and then quick pass again goes to tylin balich and he lays it in for a quick two points.

Knights make it a three point lead again, 20 to 17.

===== under a minute to go in the first half, knights lead by three.

Tip drill around the rim before lincoln kilborn finally gets the basket to fall and the north valley knights extend their lead to five before the half.

===== dylan neufold banks one in off the glass in the second half to to keep the bruins just out of reach.

(hard final) as they would the rest of the night.

63-57 north valley wins.

(topic key) grants pass girls vs franklin.

2nd quarter.

Grants pass up 23-10.

Full court push here for franklin.

Trying to stay alive.

Buckets and 1.

=== 3rd quarter.

Emily rund.

Stays nice and patient.

Stays patient.

Stays patient.

Then does the tony parker on them.

Kinda just goes in a circle til she gets to the hoop.

The caveladies crusin.

=== later on in the third.

Cadmden bruner.

Looking around.

Hits spophie mock and nobody will be mocking that shot.

A deep triple helps grants pass keep moving.

She hits it nothing but net.

=== grants pass spreading the love around in the 4th.

This time kylie rucker hits the mid range j.

It puts grants up 37 to 20 early in the 4th.

=== (hard final) grants pass would have no problems after that.

46 to 34.

The grants pass girls improve to 6 and 5.

(topic key) heading back down to crater for the girls game.

Also taking on north bend.

Mckenzie hirsch and the crater comets are feeling it.

Hirsch drains the three ball and they're up 44 to nine in the third quarter.

===== north bend didn't score their first point until about 2 minutes left in the second.

A stifiling crater defense transitions to offense.

Taryn dance hits kate stidham under the basket and she lays it in.

===== on to the fourth, crater leads 52 to 19.

Ball finds its way to stidham and she has a wide open three ball.

She drains it.

55-19 now.

===== stidham bringing it up now.

Pass inside kicked back out to kayleigh gugliotta and she hits the tre for crater.

They lead it 60 to 24 in the fourth quarter.

(hard final) crater goes wire to wire with the big, 65 to 24 win over the visiting bulldogs.

They've got a christmas classic rematch next wednesday with eagle point.

(topic key) over at thurston -- the lady colts taking the floor against ashland.

Colts led by as much as 20 -- but here come the grizzlies -- nina munson coast to coast -- and that lay-in cuts thurston's lead to 7.

===== closing minutes of the 4th though -- megan miller on a mission -- gets the hoop and the harm.

===== (hard final) and helps thurston -- seal the deal -- they win 53 - 45.

(topic key) churchill-eagle point, end of the second quarter.

Churchill pushing the tempo and natalie elstone with the full court pass leading the offense to an easy layup under the basket.

===== now onto the third quarter, the eagles trying to get something going on offense down by 22.

Hailey burcham jumper.

She misses it but runs down her own rebound, leading to a nice pass to a cutting gracie sked for the easy two.

36 to 16.

===== the eagles continue to find their offense, moving the ball around the perimeter, then feeding the ball inside to alyssa swanson, who takes a dribble to her left and then shoots over the taller defender for a contested bucket.

===== but the lancers had answers all night... (hard final) and never gave up the lead, winning in blowout fashion, 56-31 on the road.

(topic key) north valley hosting brookings-harbor girls.

Karlee touey drives the lane and tries to draw contact.

Bucket counts either way and the knights lead four-zero.

===== bruins save the run away ball but north valley gets it.

Fast break for touey and she lays it in for the quick bucket.

12 - 8 north valley leads in the first.

===== onto the second quarter, bruins ball down by four.

Pass moved to the outside and jordan crosby has the wide open j.

Count it.

Bruins only trail by one.

===== it's been pretty much all bruins since that three you just saw.

26-18 brookings-harbor leads in the second.

Lexi schofield just drives down the lane and finishes the lay up to make it a ten point lead now.

(hard final) brookings-harbor would take control of the game from there on, taking down the knights 71 to 36.

