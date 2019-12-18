Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Brad Pitt wants to 'explore dance'

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Brad Pitt wants to 'explore dance'

Brad Pitt wants to 'explore dance'

Brad Pitt wants to "explore dance" in the future, as he sees the art form as his "future", after getting the "green light" in his "soul" to pursue it in some way.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt Heads Home After Vacation in Puerta Vallarta

Brad Pitt is wrapping up his vacation. The 56-year-old actor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was...
Just Jared - Published

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Aniston back to being friends

Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's rekindled friendship is blossoming and they...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SifyE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Brad Pitt wants to 'explore dance' #BradPitt #Dance https://t.co/ZYGyneHy08 58 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Brad Pitt says he wants to 'explore dance' https://t.co/sTdaayDxVX 2 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Brad Pitt wants to ‘explore dance’ https://t.co/H4uedSBs6l https://t.co/RC06RfamA0 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Brad Pitt says he wants to "explore dance" more in the future https://t.co/SmKXoVpNGt 6 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Brad Pitt wants to explore dancing in his future! https://t.co/8unhpR840E 6 hours ago

FilmNewsItaly

Film-News.it RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Brad Pitt wants to 'explore dance' in the future - #BradPitt @bradpittspage @PittOfficial @BradPit… 10 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Brad Pitt wants to 'explore dance' in the future - #BradPitt @bradpittspage @PittOfficial… https://t.co/A6bBE9AVAz 10 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Brad Pitt says he wants to "explore dance" more in the future https://t.co/SmKXoVpNGt 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Really Getting Back Together After All These Years? [Video]Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Really Getting Back Together After All These Years?

Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Really Getting Back Together After All These Years?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published

Things You Didn't Know About Brad Pitt [Video]Things You Didn't Know About Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is one of the biggest stars in the world.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.