Pep: Stones has not fulfilled potential 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:33s - Published Pep: Stones has not fulfilled potential Pep Guardiola says Manchester City defender John Stones could become one of the best players in the world if he stays fit 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this solocarti⚡ RT @SkySportsPL: "He can be one of the best" Pep Guardiola insists John Stones will return to his peak if he stays fit. Mire: https://t… 17 minutes ago