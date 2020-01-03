Global  

Dust storm hits Australian outback before heading towards fire-ravaged states

A dust storm hit South Australia on Friday evening, part of a severe weather system which is heading towards the fire-ravaged states of Victoria and New South Wales.
A dust storm hit South Australia on Friday evening, part of a severe weather system which is heading towards the fire-ravaged states of Victoria and New South Wales.

Footage filmed in Coober Pedy showed the town engulfed by orange dust and being battered by whipping winds which authorities fear may further fan the devastating bush fires in neighbouring states.

