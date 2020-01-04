TV medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published TV medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69 TV mystic Derek Acorah has died aged 69, his wife has said. The self-styled spiritual medium, whose real name is Derek Johnson, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and launched the paranormal reality TV series Most Haunted in 2001. 0

