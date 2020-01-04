Global  

TV medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69

TV medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69

TV medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69

TV mystic Derek Acorah has died aged 69, his wife has said.

The self-styled spiritual medium, whose real name is Derek Johnson, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and launched the paranormal reality TV series Most Haunted in 2001.
