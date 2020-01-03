Amanda Henderson's epic 'Sharon'mistake on Celebrity Mastermind (BBC)

It comes after Celebrity Mastermind viewers spoke of their hysterics after Casualty actress Amanda...



Recent related videos from verified sources Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 12 hours ago Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 14 hours ago