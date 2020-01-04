Stormzy bags UK's first number one of the decade 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published Stormzy bags UK's first number one of the decade Stormzy has bagged the UK's first number one song of the decade with 'Own It', which features Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy. 0

