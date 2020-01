Politicians demand action against mob that attacked Nankana Sahib | OneIndia News

Tensions are high around Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurudwara after a mob surrounded the shrine and pelted stones at it, threatening to convert it to a mosque on Friday.

Pakistan media reports that authorities may not permit nagar kirtan today as it feels tension is still brewing in the region.

As videos of the mob attack emerged on social media, politicians across the spectrum condemned the violence.