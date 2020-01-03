Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the third instalment of Ajay Devgns iconic character DCP Bajirao Singham and the superstar has just dropped a hint about the films release.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Fans are waiting with bated breath for the third instalment of Ajay Devgns...
Sify - Published

Excited for Singham 3? Ajay Devgn has an important update for you

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the third installment of Ajay Devgn's iconic character DCP...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal Sooryavanshi Has a Hint For Fans Awaiting Singham 3, Says Ajay Devgn https://t.co/Wxod9dzA4t https://t.co/uWFg4eVsL2 8 hours ago

InvincibleDhruv

DHRUV RT @OmmcomNews: Fans are waiting with bated breath for the third instalment of #AjayDevgn's iconic character #DCP #BajiraoSingham and the s… 13 hours ago

Devgn_Nanded_Fc

AjayDevgnNandedFc™ RT @XpressCinema: "When you see #Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer. The answer is there in that film," says #AjayDevgn. #AjayDevgan #T… 16 hours ago

Rahul_news4me

RAHUL ROY Sooryavanshi Has a Hint For Fans Awaiting Singham 3, Says Ajay Devgn https://t.co/VEeREiGWAl https://t.co/dEJSQElI2F 17 hours ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon When you see #Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer: #AjayDevgn drops a major hint about #Singham3 @ajaydevgn… https://t.co/b0v8K6NotX 21 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Sooryavanshi Has a Hint For Fans Awaiting Singham 3, Says Ajay Devgn https://t.co/Ls2B7Fb4kq https://t.co/pdoR2kbFxx 23 hours ago

FanOfAjayDevgn1

🌟Fan Of Ajay Devgn🌟 RT @ZeeNews: #Sooryavanshi has a hint for fans awaiting #Singham3, reveals #AjayDevgn https://t.co/DjCsbz4h3Z 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.