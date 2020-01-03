'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

Dailyanjal Sooryavanshi Has a Hint For Fans Awaiting Singham 3, Says Ajay Devgn https://t.co/Wxod9dzA4t https://t.co/uWFg4eVsL2 8 hours ago

DHRUV RT @OmmcomNews: Fans are waiting with bated breath for the third instalment of #AjayDevgn's iconic character #DCP #BajiraoSingham and the s… 13 hours ago

AjayDevgnNandedFc™ RT @XpressCinema: "When you see #Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer. The answer is there in that film," says #AjayDevgn. #AjayDevgan #T… 16 hours ago

RAHUL ROY Sooryavanshi Has a Hint For Fans Awaiting Singham 3, Says Ajay Devgn https://t.co/VEeREiGWAl https://t.co/dEJSQElI2F 17 hours ago

PeepingMoon When you see #Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer: #AjayDevgn drops a major hint about #Singham3 @ajaydevgn… https://t.co/b0v8K6NotX 21 hours ago