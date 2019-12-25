Global  

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's dream was to be a singer

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's dream was to be a singer

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's dream was to be a singer

Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor whose life has inspired Meghna Gulzar's upcoming "Chhapaak", has revealed that her dream was to become a singer and participate in the reality TV show "Indian Idol"
Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's dream was to be a singer

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor whose life has inspired Meghna Gulzar's...
Sify - Published

Deepika Padukone doesn't see Chhapaak as a risky film

When Deepika Padukone unveiled her look in Chhapaak, based on the life of an acid attack survivor...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesSify



Laxmi Agarwal's FIRST REACTION On Deepika's Look And Chhapaak Movie Title Song Launch

Chhapaak Title Track Launch | Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal recalls that moment when she first saw Deepika Padukone's Look as Malti in the film. Watch her reaction here.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:18Published

Meghna Gulzar: Stop treating acid-attack survivor as 'bechari'

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film "Chhapaak" is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and features Deepika Padukone in the protagonist's role. Meghna says we should stop..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:51Published

