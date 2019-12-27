Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Martin Scorsese has no plans to see 'Joker'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Martin Scorsese has no plans to see 'Joker'

Martin Scorsese has no plans to see 'Joker'

Martin Scorsese has no plans to watch 'Joker', even though he had the opportunity to produce the film.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Martin Scorsese Has Only Seen Clips of 'Joker' - Here's What He Thinks of the Film So Far!

Martin Scorsese isn’t in a rush to see Joker. The acclaimed director, who made headlines...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Martin Scorsese has no plans to see ‘Joker’ #MartinScorsese #ToddPhillips #JoaquinPhoenix #JokerMovie https://t.co/kkksHcZ8Or 2 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Martin Scorsese has no plans to see Joker - Martin Scorsese is in no rush to watch 'Joker'. The 2019 dark thriller… https://t.co/4ZG7fxoen6 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robert De Niro Honours Martin Scorsese At 2020 PSFF [Video]Robert De Niro Honours Martin Scorsese At 2020 PSFF

Robert De Niro takes the stage at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival to honour his friend and longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his work on..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:40Published

Martin Scorsese's daughter pranks director with Marvel Christmas gift wrapping paper [Video]Martin Scorsese's daughter pranks director with Marvel Christmas gift wrapping paper

Martin Scorsese’s daughter poked fun at her father's controversial views on the Marvel blockbusters by wrapping his Christmas presents in Avengers gift paper.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.