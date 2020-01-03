Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:06s - Published Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20).

