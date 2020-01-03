Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington among Golden Globes presenters #GoldenGlobes #MargotRobbie… https://t.co/mpJOAGS875 1 hour ago

mahsalabbaf

Kit_Scarlett_HL RT @ToggleSG: Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globes https://t.co/rWRMWRnwaR 6 hours ago

ToggleSG

Toggle Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globes https://t.co/rWRMWRnwaR 13 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters https://t.co/SBWN8p2h81 https://t.co/IyAu3tuHOz 16 hours ago

JoanaLobato10

Joana Lobato RT @KFIAM640: Nominees Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig were among the first group of pres… 20 hours ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Nominees Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig were among the first gro… https://t.co/H4758vAZ3W 1 day ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Nominees Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig were among the first gro… https://t.co/c7JyOYWEEa 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career [Video]Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career

Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career The actress made her name on the iconic Australian soap when she played Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011, and she admitted being on the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role [Video]Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role

Margot Robbie struggled to "understand" her 'Bombshell' character initially, so she set about researching Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, and created a fake Twitter account to observe "young millennial..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.