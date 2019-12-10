Global  

Vikrant Massey: Hope 'Chhapaak' starts conversation on acid-violence

Vikrant Massey: Hope 'Chhapaak' starts conversation on acid-violence

Vikrant Massey: Hope 'Chhapaak' starts conversation on acid-violence

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey plays a pivotal role in the upcoming film "Chhapaak", which addresses the crime of acid violence on women.

He hopes the film will start a conversation on the heinous crime.
