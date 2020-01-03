Global  

Top Iran general killed: US strike kills Qassem Soleimani and six others in Baghdad

Top Iran general killed: US strike kills Qassem Soleimani and six others in Baghdad

Iran's Quds Force chief Qassim Soleimani among 7 killed in US airstrike at Baghdad airport

Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 3 (ANI): The head of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, has been...
Sify - Published Also reported by •SBS


Who is Qassem Soleimani, Iran's elite Quds force leader?

General Qassem Soleimani was killed alongside six others following a US airstrike at Baghdad's...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •SBS



mrfrankbee1

Hjosef US denies latest airstrikes targeting Iraqi militia in Baghdad – as it happened https://t.co/YI7EkJ2soh 18 seconds ago

Trini2015

Trini2015 RT @CNNBusiness: Could conflict in the Middle East disrupt global oil supplies? That risk is back in focus after a US strike in Baghdad kil… 33 seconds ago

anewscomtr

ANews While some Iranian Americans are applauding the death of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U… https://t.co/x2sdfNnq05 53 seconds ago

Javontejames_

Javonte  RT @TMZ: U.S. Drone Strike That Killed Iran General Soleimani Caught on Video https://t.co/09vZ54lhOa 54 seconds ago

dgespinoza

David Espinoza RT @BBCWorld: Iran's most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, has been killed by a US air strike in Iraq But who was the… 1 minute ago

CNNBusiness

CNN Business Could conflict in the Middle East disrupt global oil supplies? That risk is back in focus after a US strike in Bagh… https://t.co/oYi20RFCIn 2 minutes ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK Donald Trump taunted Iran’s military prowess hours after ordering a drone strike which killed the country’s top mil… https://t.co/Ek5LptzYjI 2 minutes ago

Dave84098703

@THEREALPAPA RT @CarpeDonktum: @AOC Last night President Trump authorized a surgical strike in a congressionally authorized combat zone. The strike kill… 3 minutes ago


Thousands mourn Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at funeral in Baghdad [Video]Thousands mourn Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at funeral in Baghdad

Thousands mourn Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at funeral in Baghdad

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:18Published

Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad [Video]Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad

Thousands in Baghdad are attending funeral procession for those killed in US air raid targeting Soleimani on Friday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:40Published

