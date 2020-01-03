Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths: No point in blaming the BJP | OneIndia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:26s - Published Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths: No point in blaming the BJP | OneIndia News Virat Kohli does not want to comment on CAA issue, Sachin Pilot says no point in blaming the BJP over infant deaths, Rahul Gandhi calls Nankana Sahib attack reprehensible, Cong workers protest against Gurudwara attack, Karnataka BJP MLA threatens anti-CAA protesters, India UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin calls out Imran Khan over fake video, Iran warns US will be responsible for war in Middle East, Donald Trump says US does not seek regime change in Iran and more news

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this aditya RT @thetribunechd: We could have been more sensitive: @SachinPilot on Kota infant deaths https://t.co/Q5DAdzDXbh 2 minutes ago The Tribune We could have been more sensitive: @SachinPilot on Kota infant deaths https://t.co/Q5DAdzDXbh 6 minutes ago SUSHILA BISHTSHARMA RT @OpIndia_com: Rajasthan infant deaths: CM Gehlot makes insensitive remarks, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says response should have been more s… 12 minutes ago Surendra Tapuriah RT @republic: CM Gehlot evades questions after Dy CM Pilot takes responsibility for Kota infant deaths https://t.co/RhVCwJiORL 15 minutes ago TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: We could have been more sensitive: @SachinPilot on Rajasthan govt's response to infant deaths in Kota https://t.co/YM87Jq… 18 minutes ago Rohan Yadav We could've been sensitive: Pilot on Kota deaths https://t.co/9pSxdGFCfy https://t.co/G1NMELJqDq 19 minutes ago ndsharma We could have been more sensitive: Sachin Pilot on Rajasthan govt's response to infant deaths in Kota - Times of In… https://t.co/Ycq47EUYGt 20 minutes ago Xavier Dias RT @IndianExpress: Kota infant deaths: No point blaming BJP govt after being in power for a year, says Sachin Pilot https://t.co/c22348jlUd 21 minutes ago