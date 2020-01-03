Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths: No point in blaming the BJP | OneIndia News
Virat Kohli does not want to comment on CAA issue, Sachin Pilot says no point in blaming the BJP over infant deaths, Rahul Gandhi calls Nankana Sahib attack reprehensible, Cong workers protest against Gurudwara attack, Karnataka BJP MLA threatens anti-CAA protesters, India UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin calls out Imran Khan over fake video, Iran warns US will be responsible for war in Middle East, Donald Trump says US does not seek regime change in Iran and more news