Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths: No point in blaming the BJP | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:26s - Published < > Embed
Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths: No point in blaming the BJP | OneIndia News

Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths: No point in blaming the BJP | OneIndia News

Virat Kohli does not want to comment on CAA issue, Sachin Pilot says no point in blaming the BJP over infant deaths, Rahul Gandhi calls Nankana Sahib attack reprehensible, Cong workers protest against Gurudwara attack, Karnataka BJP MLA threatens anti-CAA protesters, India UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin calls out Imran Khan over fake video, Iran warns US will be responsible for war in Middle East, Donald Trump says US does not seek regime change in Iran and more news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kota infant deaths: No point blaming BJP govt after being in power for a year, says Sachin Pilot


Indian Express - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

adityasingh_ind

aditya RT @thetribunechd: We could have been more sensitive: @SachinPilot on Kota infant deaths https://t.co/Q5DAdzDXbh 2 minutes ago

thetribunechd

The Tribune We could have been more sensitive: @SachinPilot on Kota infant deaths https://t.co/Q5DAdzDXbh 6 minutes ago

sushila_dn

SUSHILA BISHTSHARMA RT @OpIndia_com: Rajasthan infant deaths: CM Gehlot makes insensitive remarks, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says response should have been more s… 12 minutes ago

Bobbycal

Surendra Tapuriah RT @republic: CM Gehlot evades questions after Dy CM Pilot takes responsibility for Kota infant deaths https://t.co/RhVCwJiORL 15 minutes ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: We could have been more sensitive: @SachinPilot on Rajasthan govt's response to infant deaths in Kota https://t.co/YM87Jq… 18 minutes ago

rohanyadavTOI

Rohan Yadav We could've been sensitive: Pilot on Kota deaths https://t.co/9pSxdGFCfy https://t.co/G1NMELJqDq 19 minutes ago

ndsharma

ndsharma We could have been more sensitive: Sachin Pilot on Rajasthan govt's response to infant deaths in Kota - Times of In… https://t.co/Ycq47EUYGt 20 minutes ago

reachxdias

Xavier Dias RT @IndianExpress: Kota infant deaths: No point blaming BJP govt after being in power for a year, says Sachin Pilot https://t.co/c22348jlUd 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

India infant deaths: Rajasthan hospital draws national attention [Video]India infant deaths: Rajasthan hospital draws national attention

Shortages, structural deficiencies at a public hospital in India blamed for death of nearly 1,000 infants last year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published

Some loopholes in all hospitals, says Rajasthan CM over Kota infants' deaths [Video]Some loopholes in all hospitals, says Rajasthan CM over Kota infants' deaths

Amid growing outrage over deaths of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that some loopholes can be found in all hospitals in the country.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.