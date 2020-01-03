Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Lisa Nandy bids for Labour leadership

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Lisa Nandy bids for Labour leadership

Lisa Nandy bids for Labour leadership

Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy has put forward her bid for leadership of the party, promising a new kind of leadership and new kind of leader.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indian-origin Lisa Nandy announces bid for Labour leadership

London, Jan 4 (IANS) Lisa Nandy, the Indian-origin British MP, has launched her bid for the Labour...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Lisa Nandy joins Labour leadership race with bid to rival Jess Phillips

Lisa Nandy joins Labour leadership race with bid to rival Jess PhillipsWigan MP Ms Nandy, a former shadow cabinet minister, said on Friday that the successor must be...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EsmirMilavic

Esmir Milavić Labour leadership race: Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips confirm bids to replace Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/4hQOfCp6A9 https://t.co/bRAkfVNd7x 1 hour ago

I_News_N

News MiM Labour leadership race - Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips confirm bids ... #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... https://t.co/fD9IN2MU5g 4 hours ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy launch bids to become next Labour leader | ... https://t.co/n5FzEmK7yq via @YouTube 7 hours ago

UK_ElectionNews

Politically Homeless Politics Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips confirm Labour leadership bids: Prominent backbenchers Lisa… https://t.co/vDGWP5Mjbi #SKY #News #Politics 8 hours ago

MartinCo8256

MartinCo Labour leadership race: Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips confirm bids to replace Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/AF1TyOztiP… https://t.co/A2FNQl1sGo 8 hours ago

BrooksVillan51

James(Jim)Brooks Labour leadership race: Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips confirm bids to replace Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/Pos9wcsBgT.… https://t.co/7S5lFAjUst 8 hours ago

kobiwoods2

kobiwoods Lisa Nandy And Jess Phillips Confirm Bids To Replace Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/wKiqqfPAQt #LisaNandy #JessPhillips #JeremyCorbyn 9 hours ago

Jon_E_Palmer1

Jon We need more honesty in politics!!! From a loudmouth Labour leadership race: Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips confirm b… https://t.co/E04F80Wxbv 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK MP Jess Phillips announces Labour leadership bid [Video]UK MP Jess Phillips announces Labour leadership bid

Jess Phillips, the UK member of parliament for the constituency of Birmingham Yardley announced her bid for the Labour leadership on Friday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published

Jess Phillips expected to launch Labour leadership bid [Video]Jess Phillips expected to launch Labour leadership bid

Labour MP Jess Phillips is poised to announce her candidacy in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. The outspoken backbencher is expected to confirm on Friday evening her widely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.