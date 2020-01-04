Global  

Top Iran general killed: Tehran vows harsh revenge for U.S. airstrike

Top Iran general killed: Tehran vows harsh revenge for U.S. airstrikeTop Iran general killed: Tehran vows harsh revenge for U.S. airstrike
Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of 'starting a war against Iran' with killing of ...

Iran's UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of 'starting a war against Iran' with killing of ...Iran's UN ambassador says US 'started a war against Iran Donald Trump said strike was to 'stop a war,...
WorldNews - Published

Iran vows revenge after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian General in Iraq

The U.S. is sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after Iran vowed "harsh...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteSeattle TimesReutersPremium Times Nigeria



mgt_coull26

mgt. RT @Eric_Chitt: Cant hate the US that much if they used a AMERICAN CHEVROLET? 👇 as a funeral hearse.. 🤪 THOUSANDS of mourners chanting '… 24 seconds ago

tracym81

Tracy Fx McNeil RT @latimes: Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Tehran’s top general and the archit… 11 minutes ago

charity_sailors

Charity Sailors RT @wjxt4: DEVELOPING | The U.S. airstrike that killed a prominent Iranian general in Baghdad raises tensions even higher between Tehran an… 16 minutes ago

__nonchalanTee

mimallah RT @AFP: #UPDATE A fresh air strike hits pro-Iran fighters in Iraq as fears grow of a proxy war erupting between Washington and Tehran a da… 26 minutes ago

DTSutton

David Thomas Sutton #Breaking: Thousands of people marched in Baghdad to mourn Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, and several Tehra… https://t.co/ujBdxMvfTC 37 minutes ago

Melusethia

Abel Ruiz RT @BreitbartNews: Hollywood actress Rose McGowan apologized on behalf of America for the U.S. military airstrike that killed Tehran’s top… 38 minutes ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @inquirerdotnet: A fresh airstrike hit pro-Iran fighters in Iraq early Saturday, as fears grew of a proxy war erupting between Washingto… 40 minutes ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @News5AKSYON: Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s most prominent mili… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader [Video]Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader

President Trump ordered an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani drawing a vow of "crushing revenge" from Iran. The State Department told Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:24Published

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5 [Video]Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5

An Iraqi official says an airstrike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

