Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention

Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention

Renegade commander Khalifa Haftar's call comes a day after parliament in Ankara approves deployment of troops to Libya.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Libya's Haftar makes 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention

The beleaguered Tripoli government, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, has been under sustained attack since...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bilal84509893

Bilal RT @AJEnglish: Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention https://t.co/5MQF0KfcoO https://t.co/mgtaSt4grk 2 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention: https://t.co/9B25yThVBj #Turkey 19 minutes ago

garclar2244

gary boyd Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention @AJENews https://t.co/VonyWLnxGY 25 minutes ago

mibisc

Tarek Masud Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention @AJENews https://t.co/4CuXtNXBlC 26 minutes ago

HernanPorrasM

Hernán Porras Molina Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention https://t.co/bMLxkWhUf2 https://t.co/hd8tB5TfuS 39 minutes ago

FiqRSSB

Fiq Chomel 🇲🇾 RT @AJENews: Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention https://t.co/Z3iFsI4ECE 1 hour ago

timmins316

Patrick Seguin Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention @AJENews https://t.co/S0cTWnCjII 1 hour ago

IbnSiqilli

C. Anzalone Libyan warlord Haftar, praised by U.S. president and supported by Russian mercenaries, declares "jihad" in response… https://t.co/0hqEeUhBvY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.