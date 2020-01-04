Bilal RT @AJEnglish: Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention https://t.co/5MQF0KfcoO https://t.co/mgtaSt4grk 2 minutes ago

One News Page Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention: https://t.co/9B25yThVBj #Turkey 19 minutes ago

gary boyd Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention @AJENews https://t.co/VonyWLnxGY 25 minutes ago

Tarek Masud Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention @AJENews https://t.co/4CuXtNXBlC 26 minutes ago

Hernán Porras Molina Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention https://t.co/bMLxkWhUf2 https://t.co/hd8tB5TfuS 39 minutes ago

Fiq Chomel 🇲🇾 RT @AJENews: Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention https://t.co/Z3iFsI4ECE 1 hour ago

Patrick Seguin Haftar issues 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention @AJENews https://t.co/S0cTWnCjII 1 hour ago