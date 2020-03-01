Global  

Health Headlines - 1-3-20

Health Headlines - 1-3-20

Health Headlines - 1-3-20

In today's health headlines we talk about new treatments for aortic stenosis that people can consider.

NASA had its' first blood clot case of an astronaut in outer space and they turned to a doctor for help.

Finally, a study shows that having a plant at work can help lessen stress.
