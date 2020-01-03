Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why PM Modi always talks about Pakistan’, asks Mamata Banerjee

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
Why PM Modi always talks about Pakistan’, asks Mamata BanerjeeWhy PM Modi always talks about Pakistan’, asks Mamata Banerjee
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Are you Pakistan’s ambassador?’ Mamata Banerjee’s jibe at PM Modi [Video]‘Are you Pakistan’s ambassador?’ Mamata Banerjee’s jibe at PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:53Published

Mamata calls Modi Pakistan ambassador at anti-CAA, NRC protest | OneIndia News [Video]Mamata calls Modi Pakistan ambassador at anti-CAA, NRC protest | OneIndia News

Carrying on her relentless attack at the BJP over the controversial Citizenship Law and NRC Mamata Banerjee called PM Modi Pakistan's ambassador at a rally in West Bengal's Siliguri. She slammed the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.