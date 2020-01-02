Global  

Indonesian capital reels after floods leave 47 dead

Indonesian capital reels after floods leave 47 dead

Indonesian capital reels after floods leave 47 dead

Flooding on New Year's Day was the worst since 2007, weather agency warns of more downpours.
Indonesian capital reels from floods that leave 47 dead

Flooding on New Year's Day was the worst flooding since 2007 and the weather agency warns of more...
Flood death toll rises to 21 in Indonesian capital

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia's capital Jakarta reached at...
Flooding and landslides in Jakarta kills at least 40

Indonesian capital frequently floods but analysts say city was ill-prepared for a storm of this scale.

Several dead, thousands caught in flooding in Indonesian capital

Rainfall, more than three times the average amount, recorded in Jakarta and West Java resulting in deadly flooding.

