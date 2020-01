Bhumi Pednekar to make special appearance in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Also reported by • Bollywood Life

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada...

Also reported by • Sify

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to share screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana once again in Shubh...