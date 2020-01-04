When Nankana Sahib brought BJP-Cong together, after years
Indian politics and its often nasty discourse has witnessed such a plunge that no two parties with divergent views appear to agree on any given issue.
But January 4, 2020 changed it all, when after years, both Congress and BJP were seen to be on the same page while protesting outside the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi, against the deplorable attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, some 75 km west of Pakistan's Lahore.
