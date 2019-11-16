Global  

Bolivia to hold new presidential election on May 3

Bolivia to hold new presidential election on May 3
Bolivia set to hold presidential election re-run on May 3

Bolivians will choose a new president May 3, more than six months after a disputed election sparked...
France 24 - Published


Bolivia Congress agrees to pass bill for new elections [Video]Bolivia Congress agrees to pass bill for new elections

Many hope the move will ease tensions that have left at least 32 people dead, as prosecutors launch an investigation into former president Evo Morales.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

'No problem' if vote proceeds without me- Bolivia's Morales [Video]'No problem' if vote proceeds without me- Bolivia's Morales

Ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Friday that fresh elections could be held without him, potentially removing an obstacle to choosing a new leader in the South American country thrown into..

Credit: Reuters - Politics

