Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

I always got your back Sara Ali Khan to brother Ibrahim

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
I always got your back Sara Ali Khan to brother IbrahimI always got your back Sara Ali Khan to brother Ibrahim
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Checkout Sara's latest holiday pics

'Simmba' actress Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying with her mommy Amrita Singh and brother...
IndiaTimes - Published

Sara Ali Khan is having the best time of her life in Maldives - See pics

Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Maldives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

InsiderSamachar

SamacharInsider I always got your back: Sara Ali Khan to brother Ibrahim https://t.co/hGhVnMSd0K via @YouTube 5 hours ago

katbalbaira

KATH Happiest birthday sara, wish u all the best in life. Got your back always, see you later. Mwaps! 😘 https://t.co/YmDU7v09eW 11 hours ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia I always got your back: Sara Ali Khan to brother Ibrahim https://t.co/48qkk1JefN 17 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse I always got your back: Sara Ali Khan to brother Ibrahim https://t.co/CRBZbBGrxe 1 day ago

bollywood_exp

Bollywood Express #repost from saraalikhan95 I always got your back 👫🦩🍭🌈🦋🦄 luxnorthmale ncstravels . . . . #bollywoodexpress… https://t.co/hrT1OUSXWg 1 day ago

sara_hi_c

Sunflower 🌻 RT @imdatfeminist: If you’re ever feeling the urge to contact your ex because you want to tell them you forgive them, miss them, or ask the… 3 days ago

VelvetVelocity

𝑩𝑨𝑹𝑹𝒀 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑹 ||First: I remember interacting with your Breakable Crux Sara all the way back in June. I was like, they are such a… https://t.co/wMcICiuUIA 4 days ago

Sara__Alves___

Sara RT @caringforyaa: it’s extremely important to learn how to be ok on your own. you have to learn how to pick yourself back up when you fall,… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I always got your back': Sara Ali Khan posts pic with brother Ibrahim [Video]'I always got your back': Sara Ali Khan posts pic with brother Ibrahim

Actor Sara Ali Khan slid into the weekend in style. Sara was seen having a refreshing time in the clear blue seawater of Maldives. The actor took to Instagram to share another bout of her vacation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim give sibling goals [Video]Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim give sibling goals

Actress Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her vacation with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and the postcard worthy moments have gone viral on the Internet.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.