Lisa Nandy: The Labour Party needs to root itself back into communities

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has announced her bid to become Labour's new leader.

She said the party needs to become less London-centric and instead root itself back in smaller communities.

Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry are among some of the other MPs who have also thrown their hat into the leadership ring, with Sir Keir Starmer expected to announce his candidacy soon.