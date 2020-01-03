Global  

Lisa Nandy: The Labour Party needs to root itself back into communities

Lisa Nandy: The Labour Party needs to root itself back into communities

Lisa Nandy: The Labour Party needs to root itself back into communities

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has announced her bid to become Labour's new leader.

She said the party needs to become less London-centric and instead root itself back in smaller communities.

Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry are among some of the other MPs who have also thrown their hat into the leadership ring, with Sir Keir Starmer expected to announce his candidacy soon.
Indian-origin Lisa Nandy announces bid for Labour leadership

London, Jan 4 (IANS) Lisa Nandy, the Indian-origin British MP, has launched her bid for the Labour...
Sify - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



