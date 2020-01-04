Global  

Top Iran general killed: thousands join Baghdad funeral for slain commanders

Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by US

Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by USThousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran’s top...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFrance 24CTV NewsNewsday


Cries of ‘Revenge Is Coming’ at Funerals for Slain Commanders in Iraq

Tens of thousands mourned the killing of a major Iraqi official and a top Iranian general by a U.S....
NYTimes.com - Published


InAllBlxck

Ant🖤 RT @KTLA: Thousands of mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession Saturday through Baghdad for Iran’s t… 17 seconds ago

pecknuffir

Pecknfluffie RT @ABC: Thousands of mourners gathered for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and other militants killed in a U.S… 17 seconds ago

AmerLiberal

American Liberal Thousands of IRAQI mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” and "Death to America" marched in a funeral proce… https://t.co/GSAo3HDBDL 2 minutes ago

c_kennaugh

Charlie Kennaugh #FBPE RT @PeterTatchell: Mass murderer & war criminal, #Iranian general Qasem #Soleimani, killed in #Baghdad air strike. He slaughtered thousands… 3 minutes ago

hale_charlie

Charlie Hale ⚰️ Thousands of mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” and "Death to America" marched in a funeral procession… https://t.co/lnbwIKhKq3 5 minutes ago

donkamion78

conspiracyguy RT @VOANews: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi joined thousands of mourners in Baghdad on Saturday, January 4, as a funeral procession… 5 minutes ago

vicpenley

Victoria Penley M.A🚂1of Mighty200 RT @NewsBreaking: AP: "Thousands of mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession Saturday through Baghdad… 6 minutes ago

rizzviz

Rizwan ALAM RT @ashoswai: #Iran Thousands chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in Baghdad, Khamenei visits family members of the killed genera… 10 minutes ago


Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral [Video]Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Baghdad&apos;s streets were choked on Saturday with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Top Iran general killed: US strike kills Qassem Soleimani and six others in Baghdad [Video]Top Iran general killed: US strike kills Qassem Soleimani and six others in Baghdad

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 04:07Published

