shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lawsuit fired against local dentist A LOCAL FAMILY IS CLAIMINGTHEIR DAUGHTER'S MOUTH WAS SETON FIRE DURING A ROUTINEPROCEDURE! GOOD EVENING.I'M TODD QUINONES.AND I'M JACKIE KOSTEK.THE FAMILY IS NOW SUING THEDENTIST AND HIS OFFICE....AND WHAT ALLEGEDLY HAPPENED ISDETAILED IN BRAND NEW COURTDOCUMENTS WE JUST GOT!THE LAWSUIT FILED THURSDAYALLEGES A FIVE-YEAR-OLD ENDEDUP IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER AROUTINE DENTAL PROCEDURE LEFTHER WITH SERIOUS BURNS TO THEMOUTH AND HEARING PROBLEMS.THIS ALLEGEDGLY STEMMED FROM ANAPPOINTMENT IN JANUARY OF LASTYEAR.THE GIRL'S PARENTS BROUGHT HERTO JUST FOR KIDS DENTISTRY ANDORTHODONTICS TO HAVE "MULTIPLECROWNS" PUT ON HER TEETH.AFTER SHE WAS GIVEN ANETHESIA,THE LAWSUIT ALLEGES DENTISTDEEP KARAN DHILLON, USED A TOOLCALLED A DIAMOND BUR TO PREPTHE GIRL'S TEETH.WHILE USING THE TOOL, THELAWSUIT SAYS, "DR.DHILLON CAUSED A SPARK TO BEPRODUCED' AND "THE SPARK CAUSEDTHE THROAT PACK IN PLAINTIFF'SMOUTH TO IGNITE AND PRODUCE AFIRE." FOR ONE OR TWO SECONDS.CHART NOTES INCLUDED IN ASIGNED AFFIDAVIT SAY THE GIRLWAS TAKEN TO UMC TRAUMA WHERESHE SPENT FOUR DAYS FOR BURNSTO THE MOUTH.IT ALSO SAYS SHE WAS READMITTEDSIX DAYS LATER FOR BURNS ANDHEARING PROBLEMS.WE REACHED OUT TO THE BUSINESS,JUST FOR KIDS, AND THEY ARE NOTRELEASING A COMMENT AT THISTIME.WE ALSO REACHED OUT TO THEDENTIST AND THE FAMILY'SATTORNEY INDIVIDUALLY...AND HAVE NOT HEARD BACK.NEW TONIGHT.THE OWNER OF A LOCAL





