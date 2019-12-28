4 Things To Do Today

Kamil RT @_kritikaRao_: #ViewersChoiceAsim Dont Watch Today Episode ! Just do 3 Things ! Trend Trend Trend Every tweet is getting Counted… 4 seconds ago

Jo-Anne Wiszniewski RT @NLOFibromyalgia: Do you think there is enough information out there on fibromyalgia? https://t.co/Q2QClgPS3m 4 seconds ago

🤡🤡🤡 RT @helloemilyurban: I need prayer, friends. Things took a turn today and I reached my limit. I also have intense back pain and am feeling… 7 seconds ago

Canucks! Sid❤ RT @8106S: Today when #RashmiDesai was saying bad things about #SidharthShukla in front of #ShehnazGill Why #ShehnaazGilll did not condem… 15 seconds ago

wet by your under Today, it’s okay, shout out louder yeah – good things will happen It’s alright for tonight since it’s so beautiful… https://t.co/EhV5KEkxpq 15 seconds ago

Acct="Rainbo=LuckLarr"; Longr-Gosp-Mark? Bye what if like the saying in the bible "who among you when your son asks for a fish gives him a snake? when for bread… https://t.co/DiRXhwqwhK 17 seconds ago

Dr Chris Whitaker Dear readers I give you thought provoking reading from today. It is a reminder to me of the importance of a critica… https://t.co/VoFsMB2gIr 19 seconds ago