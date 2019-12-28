|
4 Things To Do Today
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
4 Things To Do Today
Here’s a look at four things to do on Saturday, Jan 4, (1:33).
WCCO Saturday Morning – January 4, 2019
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Good morning, everyone. Here are the five most important things you need to know to get your final...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Business Insider
|Today is the final Sunday of 2019. It is the final Sunday, arguably, of the decade as well.
Bangkok Post - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Happy Birthday, Bradley Cooper! (Sunday, January 5th)
Happy Birthday, Bradley Cooper!.
Bradley Charles Cooper
turns 45 years old today.
Here are five things you may
not have known about the actor.
1. He wanted to
be a ninja when
he was a kid.
2...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55Published
Health Headlines - 1-1-20
In today's health headlines we talk about New Year's Resolutions and how you can make your resolutions stick. We share five things you can do to succeed in your goals. The Trump..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 07:17Published
|