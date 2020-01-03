Global  

Australian Prime Minister Receives Backlash After Visiting Town Hurt By Bushfires

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced backlash during his visit to an Australian town.

According to Reuters, Corbago in New South Wales state was hurt by bushfires, killing at least 18 people.

A video footage showed a firefighter refusing to shake Morrison’s hand, prompting an apology from the minister.

Morrison said he doesn’t take the attacks personally, saying he understands people are angry adn frustrated.
